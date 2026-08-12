Student injured in shooting at Georgia high school, officials say; Suspect in custody

One student was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the campus of a high school in Warner Robins, Georgia, officials said. A suspect is in custody.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office reports that the shooting happened at Warner Robins High School. The sheriff's office said that one students was injured in the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody and the school was secure, deputies said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No details were immediately confirmed.

The incident shut down surrounding roads. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton asked residents to avoid the area.

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow first responders to safely perform their duties," he wrote in a social media post.

Leadership at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which is located near the high school, wrote on Facebook that the church has gone into a "code red lockdown," meaning that no one could enter or leave its campus.

Warner Robins is located in Central Georgia, about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

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