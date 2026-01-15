Teen killed, man in custody after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody after a shooting that killed a 14-year-old in southwest Atlanta.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday on the 500 block of Greensferry Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments and found a teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the critically injured victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they believe the victim and 23-year-old Jaden Young were "mishandling a firearm at the location," which led to the gun going off and hitting the teen.

Young is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and second-degree cruelty to children.

The investigation remains ongoing.