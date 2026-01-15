Watch CBS News
Teen killed, man in custody after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody after a shooting that killed a 14-year-old in southwest Atlanta.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday on the 500 block of Greensferry Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments and found a teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the critically injured victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they believe the victim and 23-year-old Jaden Young were "mishandling a firearm at the location," which led to the gun going off and hitting the teen.

Young is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and second-degree cruelty to children.

The investigation remains ongoing.

