Teen Georgia GOP leader resigns months after historic rise in party ranks

An 18-year-old college freshman who made headlines for becoming one of the youngest leaders in the Georgia Republican Party has stepped down from his position, according to party officials.

Ja'Quon Stembridge, who was elected Assistant Secretary of the Georgia GOP earlier this year, resigned this week, ending a brief but highly visible tenure.

A rapid rise cut short

Stembridge drew statewide attention in July after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution profiled his unexpected ascent to GOP leadership. Then just 18, the Spelman/Morehouse dual-degree student, known for his grassroots organizing and online presence, built a coalition of young conservatives, state delegates, and local activists.

His victory was seen as a symbolic moment for the party, which has been working to expand its appeal to younger voters and broaden its leadership pipeline.

Sudden resignation raises questions

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon confirmed Stembridge's departure in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Ja'Quon has resigned his position as Assistant Secretary," McKoon said in the statement, adding that the party "wishes him well in his future endeavors."

In a Facebook post he also said, "Today I announce the resignation of Ja'Quon Stembridge as Assistant Secretary of the Georgia Republican Party, effective November 29, 2025. The Georgia Republican Party will move promptly to fill the vacancy in accordance with our bylaws."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to McKoon and Stembridge for comment. Party officials did not give an official reason for Stembridge's resignation.

CBS News Atlanta will provide any updates as they become available.

A short but notable tenure

Stembridge's election earlier this year was celebrated by many conservatives as an infusion of youth energy into the party's leadership ranks.

His resignation comes just months after taking office, leaving the party to appoint or elect a new assistant secretary to fill the vacancy.

Youth activism remains a key force

Even with Stembridge's exit, state party officials say the surge in youth involvement remains one of the most significant political trends heading into 2026.

Georgia — a highly competitive battleground state — has seen both parties invest heavily in college-age organizers and first-time voters.

The Georgia GOP has not announced a timeline for selecting a replacement.

