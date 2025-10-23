16-year-old arrested near Booker T. Washington High School after shooting at officers, officials say

A 16-year-old is in police custody after firing on officers near Booker T. Washington High School on Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

APD says the officers were conducting a "proactive enforcement investigation" into people at a gas station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard when the teen shot at a police officer and fled.

Police said officers didn't fire back at the suspect, and nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Officers from multiple divisions swarmed the scene to find the 16-year-old hiding in a vacant house nearby.

The shooting occurred right by Booker T. Washington's homecoming event, forcing the campus into a "soft lockdown."

The suspect has not been identified. Police say he will face multiple charges.