Teen arrested after 2 boys killed, 2 women injured in DeKalb County shooting

Two days after two young boys were killed in a Stone Mountain-area shooting, DeKalb County police say they have arrested a suspect.

Investigators arrested 18-year-old Julian Ellis in connection with the shooting deaths of 11-year-old Jamarion Rolle and 12-year-old Jakhi Clark, according to an update from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Ellis is charged with two counts of felony murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Sunday night on North Hairston Road. Officers responding to reports of several people shot found Jamarion suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Jakhi was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. Two women, ages 19 and 37, were also shot and survived, according to the department's latest update.

Police previously said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier fight or disagreement. Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.