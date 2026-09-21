2 children killed, 2 women injured in DeKalb County shooting, police say

Two boys were killed and two women were injured Sunday in a shooting that may have stemmed from an earlier fight or disagreement, DeKalb County police said.

Officers responding to reports of several people shot in a Stone Mountain neighborhood found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. A 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were also hospitalized and were listed in stable condition, police said.

The two children and two adults are related, a DeKalb County police spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta. Police have not provided details about their relationships.

Detectives are still working to determine what led to the gunfire.

"This is an unimaginable loss for the families involved and our entire community," the department said. "We extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy."

The investigation remains active.