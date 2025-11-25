T.I. marks 20 years of giving with massive food giveaway in Adamsville

Atlanta rap legend T.I. returned to the neighborhood that raised him Tuesday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his annual Adamsville food giveaway—a tradition he says began with his very first signing bonus more than two decades ago.

Organizers say this year's event fed more than 1,000 families, each receiving bags filled with fresh produce, baked goods, pantry staples, and of course, turkeys just in time for the holiday season.

A tradition born from T.I.'s early success

T.I. told CBS Atlanta's Monique John that the giveaway started in the early 2000s, when he used some of the money from his first record deal to pack a U-Haul full of turkeys. He and his friends spent the day passing out food—and even CDs—as a way to support families in Adamsville.

What began as a grassroots effort quickly grew. Over the past 20 years, it has evolved into a fully organized community initiative, supported by the City of Atlanta and partners such as Humana and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

"To whom much is given, much is required," T.I. said.

"If I was in a position where I couldn't do as much for myself, I would love to know that somebody who was once in the same position cared enough to give back. That's why it's important to me."

Young Dro speaks with CBS Atlanta's Monique John about the food giveaway. CBS News Atlanta

Support grows as community need deepens

Artist Young Dro also joined the giveaway, saying the turnout reflected the economic strain many families are feeling this year—especially following the recent government shutdown.

"Usually, we do this for people that's in need," Young Dro said. "But working people are here. … The need is bigger this year. And if the need gets bigger, then my help gets bigger."

Powered by hundreds of volunteers

Organizers say it took more than 200 volunteers, representing 20 companies across Georgia, to bring the 20th annual food drive to life.

Residents lined up throughout the day—some longtime supporters, others attending for the first time—but all expressing gratitude for an event that has become a staple of the Adamsville community.