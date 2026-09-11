SWAT team takes armed suspect into custody after DeKalb police officer is injured

A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after being injured Thursday night. Police said an armed man fired a gun as officers responded to a domestic incident.

Police were called to the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartments at 1420 S. Hairston Road around 11:23 p.m. Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

As officers arrived, police said the armed man fired a gun and one officer was injured. The department did not say where the officer was hurt.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside an apartment, prompting a response from the department's SWAT team.

Resident Alfonso Gordon said the apartment complex was locked down and people were prevented from entering or leaving during the standoff.

"It's like over 30 cars here," Gordon told CBS News Atlanta from the scene. "Cop cars. SWAT teams coming in left and right."

Gordon said he arrived after the incident began and did not personally hear the gunfire.

The man was eventually taken into custody without any further issues, police said.

Police identified him as 23-year-old Samuel Norris. He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges related to the reported domestic incident could be filed as the investigation continues.

The case remains under investigation.