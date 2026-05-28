Suspected shoplifter shot and killed by officers at Town Center at Cobb

An alleged shoplifter was shot and killed by police Wednesday outside Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw, Georgia.

No officers were injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting to determine whether it was justified.

According to the GBI, a department store employee contacted the Cobb County Police Department around 2 p.m. Wednesday to report a shoplifting incident. When officers arrived at the mall, they saw the suspect, identified as Cortez Eatmon, 25, of Alabama, walking across the parking lot.

Police said that when officers attempted to stop Eatmon, he ran. Officers ordered him to stop, but he did not comply, according to police.

Officers used a Taser multiple times, but police said Eatmon pulled out a handgun. An officer then shot him.

Eatmon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This incident is understandably concerning for our community, and our thoughts remain with all those affected," Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said in a statement. "We are thankful that no officers were injured and remain committed to transparency and a thorough, independent review as the process moves forward."

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.