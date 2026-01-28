Watch CBS News
Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting, killing dogs in Atlantic Station parking deck

By
Dan Raby
Fulton County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of the sexual assault and murder of two dogs.

Authorities say the disturbing act happened last year during the middle of the day in Atlantic Station's parking deck.

According to investigators, at around 2:30 p.m. on July 25, 2025, the man walked the male and female mixed-breed dogs into the parking deck located at the corner of 16th Street NW and Fowler Street NW. There, authorities say he sexually assaulted both dogs and killed them.

animal-assault-case.jpg
Fulton County police say the two dogs were sexually assaulted and killed in the parking deck last July. Fulton County Police Department

After the act, the man was allegedly seen on surveillance cameras walking out of the deck without the dogs.

Officers described the suspect as a Black man with a height of between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-9 inches. He has tattoos sleeves on both arms and a grey goatee. The dogs were a tan male mix-breed and a dark brindle and white female mixed breed.

animal-assault-case-2.jpg
Fulton County police shared two surveillance photos of a man accused of killing two dogs at Atlantic Station last year. Fulton County Police Department

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Fulton County Police Department at (470) 312-3090 or Captain Nicole Dwyer at nicole.dwyer@fultoncountyga.gov.

