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Suspect in Gwinnett County gaming store burglary arrested while selling stolen Pokemon cards, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Gwinnett County police say they've arrested a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of Pokémon cards during a gaming store burglary.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Oscar Reyes Montero Stewart, attempted to sell the cards to another store.

While that transaction was ongoing, police say Stewart was arrested on unrelated charges out of Cobb County.

pokemon-cars.jpg
Police say thousands of dollars in Pokemon cards were stolen during a burglary at a Gwinnett County gaming store. Gwinnett County Police Department

After a search of Stewart's property, detectives charged Stewart with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm and tools during the commission of a crime.

Investigators have not shared specific details about the burglary that Stewart is believed to be connected with.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. 

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