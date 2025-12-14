Suspect in custody after SWAT response at Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta

A suspect is in custody after Atlanta police responded to a situation at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were called to the five-star hotel in the 180 block of Peachtree Street Northwest after a man who "may be armed" refused to leave the property. As a precaution, police secured the immediate area and requested assistance from SWAT.

Video from the scene showed SWAT team members arriving as the situation remained active for several hours. At least one officer was seen wearing a vest labeled "Crisis Negotiator," indicating that efforts were underway to resolve the situation peacefully.

The police response prompted significant disruptions in the area. Peachtree Street was blocked between Ellis Street and Andrew Young International Boulevard, and additional blocks were later shut down following SWAT's arrival. The nearby Peachtree Center MARTA station was also taped off as officers worked to secure the scene.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence surrounding the hotel as authorities urged the public to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution.

Atlanta police later confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries have been reported, and investigators have not released additional details about what led to the incident or whether a weapon was recovered.

