Suspect in Buckhead parking deck killing arrested in Johns Creek SWAT standoff, police say

A suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in a Buckhead apartment complex's parking deck has been arrested after a SWAT situation in Johns Creek, officials say.

The Atlanta Police Department said its officers were called to the Mezzo apartments on the 2000 block of Peachtree Road NE in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking deck.

Grady EMS attempted to save him but pronounced him dead at the scene, authorities said. Another man described by police as an associate of the victim sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was found in the parking lot of the luxury Buckhead apartment complex. CBS News Atlanta

The investigation later led detectives to identify 26-year-old Xavier Bryant as a suspect in the homicide, and officials obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Friday morning, the APD and the Johns Creek Police Department attempted to execute a search warrant connected to the case on 9100 block of Ferry Road.

After a SWAT situation that lasted hours, agents took Bryant into custody.

Xavier Bryant was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Johns Creek. CBS News Atlanta

Bryant is now charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Three other men, identified as Brian Wingo, Charles Lewis and Ky-Mani Goodings, were taken into custody on the morning on the shooting after a chase in Cobb County. All three are facing murder and armed robbery charges.

Investigators have not released the victim's name at this time.