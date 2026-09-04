Man killed at luxury Buckhead apartment building; 3 suspects captured in Cobb County

Three suspects are in custody after a man was shot and killed inside the parking deck of a Buckhead apartment building early Friday, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded around 1:39 a.m. to 2171 Peachtree Road NE and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking deck.

Grady EMS attempted to save him but pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Another man described by police as an associate of the victim sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say how he was injured.

Investigators identified a vehicle connected to the shooting and issued a citywide lookout alert.

CBS News Atlanta

Authorities later located the vehicle in Cobb County and pursued it. The chase ended with all three people inside the vehicle being apprehended and transferred to Atlanta police custody.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the three suspects. Investigators also have not said what led to the shooting.

Multiple charges are pending as the investigation continues