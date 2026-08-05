Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, others injured at Atlanta apartments, police say

Detectives have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood that killed one man and injured multiple others on Tuesday.

Officials say the shots rang out shortly before 3 p.m. at the Flats at Maple Street Apartments, close to the Vine City MARTA station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When officers got to the scene, they found multiple men who had been shot. One of those men was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS News Atlanta is working to confirm his identity.

The deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex on Maple Street, police said. CBS News Atlanta

Police say two victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the third arrived in a private vehicle. All three men are expected to survive their injuries.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department announced that they had arrested 20-year-old Naim Smith for the shooting. After being questioned by investigators, Smith was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of armed robbery.

He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.