3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at apartment complex in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood, police say

Four people have been shot at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Authorities with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that one man has been pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured.

CBS News Atlanta's cameras spotted crime scene tape and multiple officers at the apartment complex on Maple Street, which is close to the Vine City MARTA station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta police are investigating reports of multiple people shot at a Vine City apartment complex. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators said that the shooting appeared to be targeted and they expect to release info on a possible suspect sometime on Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the victims in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.