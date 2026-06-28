Suspect arrested after woman critically wounded at DeKalb bus stop, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at a DeKalb County bus stop earlier this week, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive, near Covington Highway.

When DeKalb County police officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting on a bench at a bus stop. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said they learned the suspected shooter boarded a MARTA bus immediately after the shooting.

Working with MARTA Police, DeKalb County officers tracked the suspect to the Five Points MARTA Station in downtown Atlanta, where she was detained after getting off the bus.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kyla Ward.

Ward was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting, and the victim's identity has not been made public.

The investigation remains ongoing.