Woman critically injured in shooting near Memorial Drive and Covington Highway; DeKalb and MARTA police investigating

A woman was critically injured in a shooting near Memorial Drive and Covington Highway around 5 p.m. Thursday, prompting a large police response.

DeKalb Police arrived at the scene to find a female victim, believed to be in her mid-40s, suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Because the incident occurred near a MARTA stop, MARTA Police have joined DeKalb investigators at the scene and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are on scene reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses as they work to determine what led up to the shooting.

CBS News Atlanta is working to get more information. Check back for updates.