"Survivor" winner Savannah Louie wants her victory to inspire young girls across Atlanta

The jury has voted, and Atlanta's own Savannah Louie is the latest winner of "Survivor."

The former journalist took home the million-dollar prize, beating finalists Sophi Balerdi and Sage Ahrens-Nichols in a 5-2-1 vote.

Going on the show was a lifelong dream for Louie, who once had a "Survivor"-themed birthday party as a child. She first applied as a 17-year-old, but didn't get on the show until season 49.

Louie told CBS News Atlanta's Madeline Montgomery that her win was a big surprise to her family, who traveled to Los Angeles to watch the finale with her.

"I told them I didn't place as well as I did, so them seeing my win was a huge shock," she said. "It was the sweetest moment. My dad crying — you can hear him kind of sobbing. I've never heard my dad cry like that before."

Savannah Louie broke a record of most individual immunity wins by a woman in one season at four. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

During her time on the show, Louie made history with her challenge strength, tying a record for most individual immunity wins by a woman in one season at four.

Louie wants to use this win to inspire young girls across Atlanta.

"You can do anything. You can play a fierce game. You can play a bold game. You don't have to necessarily be overly apologetic for what you do in the game," she said.

The former Atlanta journalist also wants to be an inspiration for those who feel down on their luck. She auditioned for the show after losing her job.

"Every time I fail—because that's not the first time I've failed, I've failed plenty of times—there's usually something brighter and better for you around the corner," she said.

This won't be the last time "Survivor" fans will see Louie on their screens. She and her ally Rico Velovic were picked to join the all-star 50th season, which premieres on Feb. 25, on CBS Atlanta.