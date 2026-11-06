Participants brave 22-story rappel at Buckhead hotel to raise money for Georgia Conservancy

People will rappel down the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead on Friday to raise money for the Georgia Conservancy.

The nonprofit began on the banks of Sweetwater Creek State Park. It protects land from development, encourages Georgians to get outside, and educates them on why conservation and smart redevelopment matter.

The Over the Edge fundraiser doesn't just raise awareness for the organization. Participants will brave the 22-story trip to raise money for its projects. Each person rappelling fundraised at least $1,000.

The Over the Edge Fundraiser took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead. CBS News Atlanta

"It supports all of our work. From the mountains to the marsh. So our coastal focus, our working lands focus, our outdoor adventures and recreation as well as our outdoor lands protection, will all be supported by the money that we raise this weekend," said Georgia Conservancy President Katherine Moore.

On Saturday, Georgia Conservancy will host Nature Fest, a fundraiser at Monday Night Brewing on the Atlanta Beltline.