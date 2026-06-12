"Supergirl" pop-up tour lands at The Battery Atlanta ahead of film's release

A superhero-themed pop-up experience is touching down at The Battery Atlanta, giving fans a chance to step into the world of DC's upcoming "Supergirl" film before it hits theaters.

Atlanta is one of five cities on the "Intergalactic Rest Stop Tour" this summer.

Fans can check out a custom-wrapped Airstream traveling to five cities this summer. Atlanta is one of its stops ahead of the film's release.

At the event, fans will be able to take pictures with interplanetary photo opportunities showcasing life-size intergalactic creatures created with the same practical effects studio behind DC Studios' "Supergirl" film.

Dress-up is encouraged, and fans are invited to come as Supergirl or any DC character for the full experience.

There will also be free snacks, giveaways, galactic glow-up moments, and activities inside the Airstream.

"Supergirl" opens in theaters on June 26. Atlanta has also recently served as a filming location for the "Superman" sequel currently in production.