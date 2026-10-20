Student who died after Atlanta Technical College shooting identified as 60-year-old

The student who died after a shooting at Atlanta Technical College on Monday has been identified as 60-year-old Donald Silva, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Atlanta police said Silva was carrying a gun in a classroom when it accidentally fired, striking another student in the leg. He then left the classroom and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to the campus at 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8:45 a.m. The injured student was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital by ambulance. The college said that student is expected to recover.

Atlanta Technical College said the campus was secured after the incident and that classes and operations resumed. Police described the incident as isolated and said there was no active threat to the community.

"Our thoughts are with the students, their families and the entire Atlanta Technical College community during this time," the school said in a social media statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.