Atlanta Technical College shooting leaves one student dead, another injured

One Atlanta Technical College student is dead, and another was left injured Monday after a gun accidentally fired in a classroom, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators believe the student carrying the gun accidentally shot the other student in the leg, then left the classroom and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to the campus located at 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8:45 a.m. The injured student was alert, conscious and breathing while being taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the department's report.

Atlanta Technical College campus in SW, Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Atlanta Technical College said the injured student is expected to recover.

The college said the campus was secured after the incident and that classes and operations have resumed. Police described the incident as isolated and said there was no active threat to the community.

"Our thoughts are with the students, their families and the entire Atlanta Technical College community during this time," the school said in a social media statement.