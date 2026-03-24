Watch CBS News
Local News

Student with firearm triggers lockdown at Cobb County's Hillgrove High School, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A 15-year-old Cobb County student is in custody after officials say they brought a firearm to their high school on Tuesday.

The incident caused a Code Red lockdown at Hillgrove High School as authorities worked at the scene.

According to a district spokesperson, the firearm was detected on campus, triggering the lockdown, which lasted for around 12 minutes.

The student, identified only as a 15-year-old, was taken into custody. Officials have not shared any details about what charges they may be facing.

No students or staff members were injured in the incident.

hillgrove-hs.png
Hillgrove High School went on lockdown on Tuesday after officials say a student brought a firearm to the school. CBS News Atlanta

"We are grateful for the swift action of our police department. There is no active threat, and teaching and learning have resumed," the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue