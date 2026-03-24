Student with firearm triggers lockdown at Cobb County's Hillgrove High School, officials say

A 15-year-old Cobb County student is in custody after officials say they brought a firearm to their high school on Tuesday.

The incident caused a Code Red lockdown at Hillgrove High School as authorities worked at the scene.

According to a district spokesperson, the firearm was detected on campus, triggering the lockdown, which lasted for around 12 minutes.

The student, identified only as a 15-year-old, was taken into custody. Officials have not shared any details about what charges they may be facing.

No students or staff members were injured in the incident.

Hillgrove High School went on lockdown on Tuesday after officials say a student brought a firearm to the school. CBS News Atlanta

"We are grateful for the swift action of our police department. There is no active threat, and teaching and learning have resumed," the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.