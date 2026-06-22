Strong storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain to metro Atlanta Monday night

Residents across metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia are being urged to stay weather-aware Monday evening as forecasters track the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms moving into the region.

The greatest threats are expected to be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Macon, Peach, and Houston counties until 8:00 p.m. Monday. At 7:20 p.m., a severe storm near Marshallville was moving northeast at 45 mph, with radar indicating wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The storm could damage roofs, siding, and trees in areas including Fort Valley, Perry, Warner Robins, Centerville, and Byron.

Residents should take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor and wait for the storm to pass before reporting any damage.

Storms are expected to develop later in the day and continue into the overnight hours.

The unsettled weather comes as hot and humid conditions remain in place across the region, providing fuel for stronger storms to develop.

Forecasters are urging Georgians to monitor the latest forecasts, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and be prepared to seek shelter if severe weather warnings are issued.

The risk of severe weather is expected to diminish after the storms move through overnight, though scattered showers and thunderstorms could remain possible throughout the week.