Metro Atlanta under severe weather threat Monday with damaging winds, heavy rain possible

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team has designated Monday a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

Late this afternoon, storms will develop as plenty of humid air remains in place ahead of a new front.

CBS News Atlanta

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of metro Atlanta and North Georgia under a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk today after 3 p.m.

The main threats will be strong, damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, as well as localized flooding.

CBS News Atlanta

Although the tornado threat is very low, it cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will be close to average.

The average high in Atlanta is 88 degrees. Monday's high is expected to reach 89 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

Before some of the storms develop, there will be dangerous heat to contend with.

Anyone working outside for an extended period should take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

CBS News Atlanta

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will continue through the weekend as well.

For the latest on changing weather conditions, stay with CBS News Atlanta and the CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team.