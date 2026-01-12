Streetcar to return in downtown Atlanta after five-month shutdown

After nearly five months off the tracks, Atlanta's downtown streetcars are ready to roll again next month.

MARTA announced the Atlanta Streetcar will return to service Tuesday, Feb. 3, following the completion of underground utility repairs by Georgia Power and a series of infrastructure upgrades along the route.

Streetcar service was suspended Sept. 8, 2025, to allow Georgia Power to excavate and repair underground electrical lines between Courtland Street and Peachtree Center Avenue. MARTA said streetcars could not safely operate alongside open construction areas, prompting the shutdown. During the suspension, MARTA shuttle vans continued to provide service along the streetcar route.

While Georgia Power completed its repairs, MARTA officials said they used the downtime to address several maintenance and improvement projects. Those included catenary inspections and repairs, track maintenance, tree trimming, station refurbishments, signage and vehicle updates, and deep cleaning along the entire route.

The work required lane closures in parts of downtown Atlanta, particularly near Peachtree Center, where crews were repairing underground electrical infrastructure.

The Atlanta Streetcar operates along a 12-stop loop through downtown, connecting riders to MARTA rail stations and major destinations, including Centennial Olympic Park and the King Historic District. The system features low-floor vehicles designed for easy boarding, along with audio and visual stop announcements and designated priority seating for seniors and riders with disabilities.

MARTA officials said shuttle service will end once streetcar operations resume, and the agency encourages riders to plan for the return of regular service.