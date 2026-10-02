Stone Mountain man who killed ex-wife's sister, injured brother in store shooting to serve life in prison

A Stone Mountain man who killed his ex-wife's sister and shot her brother before turning the gun on himself will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Teodros Mulat Shibeshi, 64, pleaded guilty to malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony before his case went to trial.

According to prosecutors, Shibeshi went to the Lilburn store where 57-year-old Tigist Lulesegud and 65-year-old Abebe D. Yeshetela were working on April 27, 2024. There, witnesses say a fight broke out, and Shibeshi shot Lulesegud multiple times before shooting Yeshetela once in the leg.

A witness told police that Shibeshi announced "I am taking myself out now," before shooting at himself. He survived the gunshot, however.

After the guilty plea, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the chance of parole plus 25 years.

"We hope this outcome can bring justice to Ms. Lulesegud's family," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

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