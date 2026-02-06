17-year-old killed in accidental shooting at Gwinnett County motel, police say

A Gwinnett County teen has died after a bullet went through the wall of the motel room he was staying in and hit him.

Authorities with the Gwinnett County Police Department say the shooting happened at the Live In Lodge Extended Stay on Stone Mountain Highway around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police arrived at the scene to find the 17-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The teen had been playing video games in the room before he was killed.

Police say a teen was killed at a Gwinnett County motel when a man staying in the room next to his accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators identified 31-year-old Shermarcus Cockran, who was staying in a neighboring room, as the one who fired the deadly shot.

Cochran reportedly told detectives he had been at a gun range and was cleaning his firearm when it went off, sending a round into the wall.

Cockran is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300.