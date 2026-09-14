Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams removed after investigation into city spending and conduct

The youngest mayor in Stockbridge history has been removed from office less than a year after taking the job.

The Stockbridge City Council voted Saturday to remove Jayden Williams following a nearly 10-hour hearing into allegations involving city spending, his treatment of employees and communications with an 18-year-old high school student.

Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander will serve as interim mayor while the city prepares for a special election, according to city officials. The council is expected to discuss the election process Monday, including whether Williams may run for the seat.

Williams became Stockbridge's youngest mayor when he took office in January at age 22.

During Saturday's hearing, Williams testified that some questioned purchases were connected to city business and that his use of the city-issued purchasing card for personal expenses was unintentional. Police reviewed his interactions with the student and did not pursue criminal charges.

In a statement after the vote, Alexander said the independent investigation found that Williams gave conflicting explanations about a $322.92 purchase at Pandora on the Square. Alexander said Williams initially claimed he purchased gift cards for staff and later said he distributed them to community members.

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The investigation obtained the original receipt, which showed the purchase was for two beverages and three Father's Day meals, Alexander said. Williams had submitted a form stating that the receipt was missing.

"The results of the investigation demanded we act," Alexander said.

City Attorney Quinton Washington said council members considered the evidence before reaching their decision.

"When taken in concert together, the employee treatment, all of those things were things that they felt like did not uphold the standard that Stockbridge would like to see in its mayor," Washington said.

Williams' attorney, Robert Kenner, disputed the findings and accused council members of acting because of a personal conflict with the former mayor.

"What happened tonight was very disappointing," Kenner said. "I don't believe that it was based on any evidence. I think it was based on a personal grudge against the mayor."

Kenner said Williams has the right to appeal the decision and that he plans to discuss that option with him. An appeal would be filed in Henry County Superior Court.

Alexander said he does not plan to run for mayor in the special election.

"I have no desire to be mayor," Alexander said. "For me to run for mayor means giving up my ability to vote, and I would never do that."

Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt did not participate in the removal decision. A judge previously barred her from helping decide Williams' future after finding that communications she sent showed bias against him.