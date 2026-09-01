Stockbridge councilwoman barred from deciding Mayor Jayden Williams' future, judge rules

A judge ruled Monday that Stockbridge Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt cannot participate in the City Council's decision on Mayor Jayden Williams' future in office.

"There was an email that was clearly a threat," Judge Gino Brogdon Sr. said.

The ruling came ahead of a Sept. 12 hearing, when the City Council is expected to release the results of an independent investigation into Williams. The allegations include misuse of a city-issued purchasing card and sexual misconduct. Williams has denied wrongdoing.

"They're not supposed to be contacting family members and dishing out warnings," Brogdon said. "I understand she was concerned that it might be embarrassing to Mayor Williams and his family, but she went too far."

Brogdon said an email from Gantt tipped the balance in favor of removing her from the panel.

"It was clearly a threat that, 'You don't want me as your enemy,'" Brogdon said. "It was making sure that he knew she had the motivation to gut him if she had a chance."

Stockbridge Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt CBS News Atlanta

Williams' attorney, Robert Kenner, argued that Gantt could not fairly decide the mayor's future because she had already reached conclusions about the allegations. Kenner cited messages in which Gantt discussed the case with Williams' relatives and told at least one community member that Williams should not be around minors.

Stockbridge City Attorney Lawrence Ashe argued that Gantt was allowed to form preliminary opinions as part of her elected role. Ashe said removing her would disenfranchise the roughly 6,000 constituents who elected her. He also argued that the standards used to determine whether a judge should step aside do not apply in the same way to elected officials who investigate allegations and later help decide a case.

An attorney representing Stockbridge told CBS News Atlanta that the city will comply with the ruling. Gantt will not appeal, although she maintains that she was not biased. The attorney said Gantt wants the matter to move forward to the Sept. 12 hearing.

Williams declined to comment Monday on the ruling.