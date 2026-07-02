Staying safe in Atlanta's heat starts before you step outside, experts say

For days, health officials have been reminding the public to drink plenty of water as temperatures continue to rise. However, waiting until you are already out in the sun to start drinking may not be enough to keep you safe.

Experts are now urging people to practice "pre-hydration." That means filling up on fluids the day before you plan to spend hours outside, to prevent dangerous heat-related illnesses.

The reality is that by the time you actually feel thirsty, chances are you are already dehydrated, something that can happen before you realize it.

Eunice Wight is an active runner who competes in marathons throughout the year and has two upcoming races she is training for. This week, she said she had been feeling dehydrated for a few days. She turned to an intravenous (IV) hydration treatment.

"I want to make sure I'm hydrated, so I don't have any injuries because I'm 69 years old," Wight said with a laugh. "I have to make sure I'm hydrated."

Wight told us about a frightening experience with dehydration during a heat wave a few years ago.

"I felt faint, I had to go down on the ground, and I kept calling for my husband, 'Peter, it felt like I was spinning," Wight said. "Something takes over your body, and you feel weak. It's not a nice feeling."

Some medical professionals are seeing an influx of clients seeking relief as the current heat wave intensifies.

Andrea Pindling, an advanced practice registered nurse and the owner of VitaInfuse Therapy in Stone Mountain, has witnessed this surge firsthand.

"I notice there's a lot more clients coming in because it's hotter, because there's a heat wave," Pindling noted.

Pindling explains that hydration is not a one-size-fits-all formula.

The amount of fluid you need depends heavily on your weight and daily activity level.

"If you're doing more activity, then you're expected to drink more water. If you are larger, then you need to drink more water too", Pindling said. "You should drink at least 1-2 gallons per day. But if you're doing more activities, you're outside, doing yard work, you're exercising, you need to drink at least an additional two more liters."

Pindling emphasizes that waiting until you are already outdoors to start drinking is a mistake.

Pre-hydration is the real key to staying safe.

"Prehydration is making sure that your body is adequately hydrated prior to getting out there," Pindling explained. "You need to make sure you drink half your body weight in ounces of water."

She says that it should start 24 hours before spending significant time outside. For an added measure of safety while out in the elements, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking an additional 24 to 32 ounces of water every single hour.

For people like Wight who train outside or anyone spending hours outdoors, IV hydration treatments can offer a rapid alternative for both pre-hydration and dehydration recovery. Because the treatment delivers sodium and essential electrolytes directly into the bloodstream, it bypasses the digestive system for quicker absorption.

Pendling says B-complex or other vitamins can also be infused to boost recovery.

"Right now, with the heat wave that's going on, heat exhaustion is life-threatening," Pindling warned. "So if you feel any of the symptoms like dizziness, confusion, cramping, decreased urine output, you need to get hydrated."

When it comes to choosing between water and sports drinks, Pindling's advice is simple: if you are already thirsty, drink whichever one you can find first. However, if you are planning for a long day outside in the sweltering heat, maintaining a steady mixture of both water and sports drinks can provide the best overall balance for your body.