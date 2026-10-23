State Farm Arena preparing for highly-anticipated Dream and Hawks doubleheader: What fans need to know

Hundreds of workers will race against the clock Saturday as State Farm Arena hosts the WNBA Finals and the Atlanta Hawks' home opener on the same day.

The Atlanta Dream face the Golden State Valkyries in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at 1 p.m. The Hawks host the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m.

Between games, crews must clear the arena and replace the entire basketball floor before Hawks fans enter at 7:30 p.m.

"It's gonna take hundreds of staff who are very excited for this challenge," said Amanda Mann, executive vice president and chief facilities officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The Dream's game was moved from Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which seats about 3,500, to State Farm Arena, which holds nearly 17,000 for basketball.

The Dream sold out Wednesday's Game 3 at State Farm Arena and expects another full house Saturday. Atlanta leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after Wednesday's 97-71 victory over Golden State.

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts after a made 3-pointer against the Golden State Valkyries during the first quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Oct. 21, 2026 in Atlanta. Colin Hubbard / Getty Images

Atlanta United also hosts Chicago Fire FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, adding to expected downtown congestion.

Arena officials recommend reserving parking in advance or taking MARTA to the Sports, Entertainment and Convention District Station, formerly known as GWCC/CNN Center.

"We really would love to see people use public transportation, but make sure you have a plan in advance," Mann said.

What fans need to know

Dream: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; tipoff at 1 p.m.

Hawks: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta United: Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Parking: Reserve in advance or consider MARTA.

Tickets: Separate tickets are required for both basketball games. Fans must exit the arena between events.

Mann said the arena will follow its usual security procedures as crews work to complete the court conversion before the Hawks' home opener.