Starbucks workers in Metro Atlanta walk out on Red Cup Day, demanding better pay and stable hours

Customers expecting their usual morning coffee at the Starbucks on 10830 Haynes Bridge Rd in Alpharetta were instead met with locked doors and a picket line on Thursday.

Starbucks workers kicked off a Red Cup Day strike, timed to coincide with one of the company's biggest annual promotions, calling for higher pay, clearer scheduling, and improved staffing.

"No iced caramel macchiatos today," one worker shouted between chants on the sidewalk. Behind her, a crowd held signs, waved union flags, and encouraged cars to honk as they passed.

For barista Danielle Stolton, the decision to strike was unavoidable.

"All we're asking for is better pay and more stable hours," Stolton told CBS Atlanta.

Workers dispute Starbucks' claims on pay and turnover

Stolton says conditions inside the store have grown more difficult over the past year, with short staffing and a constantly changing menu stretching workers thin.

"I like working with my partners… but it's been harder this year. We're short-staffed and constantly changing the menu."

Ahead of the strike, Starbucks acknowledged the Red Cup Day walkout but emphasized that turnover remains low and that the company consistently draws interest from job seekers, saying more than one million people apply to work at its 240,000 locations annually.

The company also told CBS Atlanta that average hourly pay and benefits are more than $30 an hour.

But Stolton says that paints an incomplete picture.

"Baristas at our store start around $15.50… and many are scheduled under the hours they need for benefits."

Workers argue that unpredictable scheduling, not total pay, pushes many employees below the threshold required to qualify for key benefits packages.

Multiple stores affected in North Fulton

While Starbucks says fewer than 1% of its U.S. stores are impacted by the strike, workers in Metro Atlanta say their collective action is growing.

Stolton told CBS Atlanta that employees from another nearby store—on Holcomb Bridge Rd and Old Alabama Rd in Roswell—joined the walkout. That location also closed Thursday as baristas joined the picket line.

"This is one of our biggest actions ever," Stolton said.

No end date in sight

Unlike previous actions, workers say this strike has no planned end date.

They intend to remain on the picket line until they see progress on pay, staffing, and negotiations, issues they say the company has avoided.

"They say they want to talk, but they didn't bring any articles back to the table," Stolton said after reviewing the company's statement.

As cars continued to roll past the chanting crowd, Stolton made it clear: baristas are prepared to hold out.

"We'll be out here until we get what we're asking for."

CBS Atlanta will continue following this strike as negotiations between Starbucks and its workers continue.