Special election called for Georgia Senate District 7 following resignation of Nabilah Parkes

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced a special election to fill the vacant Georgia State Senate District 7 seat, following the resignation of Sen. Nabilah Parkes.

The election is scheduled to take place on May 19, 2026, in Gwinnett County.

Should a runoff be necessary, it will be held on June 16, 2026.

Candidates seeking to qualify for the special election can do so at the Georgia Secretary of State's Elections Division, located at 2 MLK Jr. Dr., Floyd West Tower Suite 802, Atlanta, GA 30334. Qualifying will occur during the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 26, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 30, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The qualifying fee for candidates has been set at $400.00.

For voters wishing to participate in the special election, the last day to register is Monday, April 20, 2026.

Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Further details and updates will be provided by the Georgia Secretary of State's office as the election approaches.