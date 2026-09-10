Southwest Atlanta businesses want youth programs, not just arrests, to reduce violence

A group of southwest Atlanta business owners says neighborhood violence is driving customers away. They met with police and city leaders Wednesday to discuss immediate and long-term solutions.

The business owners met with Atlanta police and City Councilman Wayne Martin to discuss crime near a shopping center along Campbellton Road.

"We're coming together. We're talking to the local police. We're talking to the local councilman," said John Hendry, who owns a laundromat in the area.

The business owners said much of the trouble involves the same small group of young people who are repeatedly arrested and released.

Hendry said his business has dealt with four incidents this year, including one that was deadly.

"We've had four this year," Hendry said. "The business owners here are the ones suffering in the short term, so we've got to have something short term to help us."

One immediate solution discussed during the meeting was an increased police presence.

"We want to make sure that we have increased patrols and visibility from our police," Martin said.

Atlanta City Councilman Wayne Martin (District 11) CBS News Atlanta

Martin is also working to have the area designated as a drug-free zone, which could lead to tougher penalties for drug convictions. But the business owners said enforcement is only part of the solution.

Martin pointed to new businesses opening in the area, including Campbellton Azalea Market, as signs of community investment. He also said the Promise Center can provide young people with more activities and opportunities.

"When you bring that kind of investment, it usually spurs additional investment, and you see the neighborhood and the area around it lift," Martin said.

Business owners said they do not want the young people they believe are causing trouble to spend their lives behind bars.

"We don't want to see these young people locked up forever," Hendry said. "We want them to have something to do. We want activities for them."

Martin said creating a drug-free zone would not be a quick fix. He believes increased police patrols, new investment and more opportunities for young people could help improve the area. The business owners met with Atlanta police and City Councilman Wayne Martin to discuss crime near a shopping center along Campbellton Road.

"We're coming together. We're talking to the local police. We're talking to the local councilman," said John Hendry, who owns a laundromat in the area.

The business owners said much of the trouble involves the same small group of young people who are repeatedly arrested and released.

Hendry said his business has dealt with four incidents this year, including one that was deadly.

"We've had four this year," Hendry said. "The business owners here are the ones suffering in the short term, so we've got to have something short term to help us."

One immediate solution discussed during the meeting was an increased police presence.

"We want to make sure that we have increased patrols and visibility from our police," Martin said.

Martin is also working to have the area designated as a drug-free zone, which could lead to tougher penalties for drug convictions. But the business owners said enforcement is only part of the solution.

Martin pointed to new businesses opening in the area, including Campbellton Azalea Market, as signs of community investment. He also said the Promise Center can provide young people with more activities and opportunities.

"When you bring that kind of investment, it usually spurs additional investment, and you see the neighborhood and the area around it lift," Martin said.

Business owners said they do not want the young people they believe are causing trouble to spend their lives behind bars.

"We don't want to see these young people locked up forever," Hendry said. "We want them to have something to do. We want activities for them."

Martin said creating a drug-free zone would not be a quick fix. He believes increased police patrols, new investment and more opportunities for young people could help improve the area.