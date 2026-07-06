Southeast Henry County under boil water advisory after drop in water pressure

Residents in southeast Henry County are being told to boil their water before using it after a temporary drop in water pressure triggered an official boil water advisory, according to the Henry County Water Authority.

The advisory was issued Sunday after high temperatures led to an increase in naturally occurring organic material in the county's drinking water reservoir. Water officials said the added organic matter slowed the filtration process, causing water pressure to briefly fall below the minimum level required by state regulations.

The Henry County Water Authority said the advisory was issued to comply with safety regulations and will remain in effect until further notice.

What residents should do

Officials are advising customers in the affected area to boil tap water before drinking it, cooking, making ice, brushing their teeth or preparing infant formula. Water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for at least one minute before use, according to the advisory. Residents may also use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Why the water may look discolored

The water authority also said some customers may notice their tap water appears slightly yellow or tea-colored.

Officials said the discoloration is caused by elevated levels of naturally occurring organic matter in the reservoir following the recent stretch of extreme heat. While the change in appearance may be noticeable, the authority said the water continues to meet all applicable drinking water quality standards and remains safe to drink, aside from the precautions required under the boil water advisory.

Water crews said they are continuing to monitor water quality and adjust the treatment process to reduce the effects of the seasonal conditions.

Customers with questions can contact the Henry County Water Authority at 770-957-6659 or visit the agency's website for the latest updates and safety instructions.