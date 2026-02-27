Georgia police warning parents after martini found in student's lunchbox: "That is NOT Apple Juice"

Police in metro Atlanta are telling parents to double-check what they pack for their children after a very adult beverage was found in a student's lunchbox.

The South Fulton Police Department shared a photo of a Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini that a child had accidentally brought to school on Wednesday.

In the picture, the canned cocktail was in the lunchbox next to a Lunchable and a packet of Doritos.

"Before you send them babies off to school… CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX," the police department wrote. "Because why are we getting reports of juice boxes sitting next to… Cutwater margaritas??"

The South Fulton Police Department shared a photo of a Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini that a child had accidentally brought to school. City of South Fulton Police Department

"That is NOT Capri Sun. That is NOT Apple Juice. That is a whole 'Parent had a long night' starter pack," the department joked.

According to Cutwater's website, its 12-ounce canned lemon drop martini is made with real vodka and is 11% alcohol by volume.

The Facebook post quickly went viral with hundreds of commenters joining in.

"ABV is Apple Juice By Volume," one commenter wrote.

"This is giving the child packed their own lunch," another wrote.

While the police department acknowledged that mornings getting ready for school can be hectic, it asked parents to make sure to check their kid's lunchbox before school resource officers spot something wrong.