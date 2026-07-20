South Fulton police trying to identify body found in 2025: "Someone is missing their loved one"

Police in South Fulton are hoping someone can help identify a man nearly a year after his body was found in the city.

On July 22, 2025, officers responded to an abandoned building on the 800 block of Seliq Drive after a caller reported finding a body, authorities say.

While investigators do not believe that any foul play is involved in the man's death, they have not been able to identify him because of the condition of his body.

Forensic testing has led South Fulton police to believe the man was white, between 29 and 59 years old, and somewhere between 5-feet-5-inches and 6-feet in height.

Officials have shared a sketch by Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson that shows what the man may have looked like before his death.

The GBI sketch is based on forensic analysis of the body found in South Fulton in 2025. South Fulton Police Department

"Someone is missing their loved one," the department wrote. "You may have the piece that helps bring them home."

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the South Fulton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division or Detective Maya Merritt at (404) 771-9744 or email CIDReports@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.