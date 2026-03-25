South Fulton patrol officer fired, charged with sexual assault, police say

A South Fulton patrol officer has been relieved of duty after officials say he was arrested for sexual assault on Wednesday.

Officer Micheal Shealey Cochran is facing charges of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority and violation of oath of office.

While details about the situation remain unclear, authorities say the assault happened on the evening of March 21.

Former Patrol Officer Micheal Shealey Cockran has been charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. South Fulton Police Department

The 30-year-old officer has been fired and is currently being processed at the Fulton County Jail.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department say that the case is being held with "the highest level of priority, urgency and oversight."

"No one is above the law. These actions represent a serious violation of the law, department policy, and the trust placed in our officers by the community. The South Fulton Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards, and we will not tolerate conduct that betrays the badge or the public we serve," interim Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.