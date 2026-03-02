South Fulton PAL P. A.S.S. program prepares teens to become safe drivers

Teen drivers face higher risks on the road. That is why the South Fulton Police Athletic League (PAL) said it is taking action with its PAL P.A.S.S. program to help them become safe drivers before they ever drive alone.

The initiative was created about two years ago. Officials said it combines classroom instruction, hands-on practice, and mentorship to help teenagers build confidence and develop safe driving habits.

A unique part of the program is the use of goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol or drug impairment. Students experience blurred vision, slowed reactions, and disorientation without any real risks. Officials said their goal is to give them a firsthand understanding of how dangerous impaired or distracted driving can be.

A unique part of the PAL P.A.S.S. program is the use of goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol or drug impairment. CBS News Atlanta

Elijah Glass just graduated from the program. He is 16, just earned his driver's license, and said this experience was eye-opening.

"The most beneficial thing I think I learned was how to deal with a traffic stop and what to do during it. They told us what to do for a breathalyzer test and what to do when the officer walks over. It's nice to have that knowledge in case I run into a situation," Glass said.

A main objective for this program is also to bridge the gap between police officers and the youth.

"We teach defensive driving, hazard awareness, and responsible decision-making," Veronica Carew, executive director of the South Fulton Police Athletic and Activities League, explained.

She explained that the program is built to address the higher crash risks that teens face due to inexperience and lack of confidence. It teaches students to handle hazards, avoid distractions, and understand Georgia driving laws, including the 30-hour Joshua's Law course required for teens under 17.

Classes also include practice permit tests, and the PAL program covers the cost of permits for city residents.

PAL P.A.S.S. is free for participants. It is financially supported by city funding, grants, and community sponsorships. Carew said classes are small, team-oriented, and guided by experienced police officers and mentors.

Carew elaborated by sharing that early intervention and mentorship are key to reducing crashes involving young drivers. The PAL P.A.S.S. program is an important initiative that helps keep teens and everyone else on the road safer, and they hope to continue offering it for years to come.

The next round of the program begins on March 18 at the Rise Building located at 5965 Old National Highway. You may contact the South Fulton Police Athletic League for more information on how to enroll.