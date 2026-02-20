South Fulton Fire Academy graduate says faith and determination fueled her journey

A dream years in the making became reality this week as Ashley Fields officially joined the ranks of South Fulton Fire and Rescue, the very community she now calls home.

Fields graduated after completing the department's rigorous firefighter training program, marking what she calls a full-circle moment.

"You have their lives in your hands. That's what you have," Fields said.

Originally from New York, Fields said moving to Georgia felt like a fresh start.

"I looked at moving to many other places all over the country, but when I came to South Fulton, everyone seemed like family," she said.

Fields became an EMT in 2018. By 2021, she knew she wanted to take her career further. In 2023, she committed to becoming a firefighter, despite pushback from people around her.

"A lot of people did not like it. Honestly, they tried to discourage me, and because they tried to discourage me, that was my motivation to keep going," she said.

The training process was demanding. Recruits faced constant physical drills, written exams and performance evaluations. But Fields said the toughest battle was mental.

Ashley Fields embraces her mom, who surprised her at her South Fulton Fire and Rescue graduation.

"The mental struggles, wondering if you could do it and questioning if it's even worth it," she said.

She made sacrifices along the way.

"It cost me friends; it cost me time, but time that I don't regret losing," Fields said.

There was also a financial strain. During her journey, she frequently traveled between New York and Atlanta, purchasing multiple flights as she worked toward her goal.

Through every setback, Fields leaned on her faith.

"My Bible, first and foremost. That's the reason why I pushed through," she said. "Every time I felt like giving up, I had to remember my purpose. I didn't have a plan B, C, or D. This had to work."

On graduation night, Fields admitted she felt nervous as she prepared backstage, repeating a quiet message to herself: "See it through. Everything is going to be worth it."

Her aunt traveled from Charlotte to support her.

"This is definitely rewarding, just to see her actually do the things she wanted to do and not be intimidated, especially working with a lot of men in the department," her aunt said.

Then came an unexpected moment. Fields' mother, who had previously attended her swearing-in ceremony, told her she wouldn't make it to graduation. But as Fields walked across the stage, her mother appeared, surprising her and bringing her to tears.

Now stepping into a field historically dominated by men, Fields says she understands the responsibility.

"I'm ready to take it on," she said.

She also hopes her visibility will inspire other young girls.

"I hope they see no matter size, no matter weight, no matter height, you can do it. Just be mentally strong and push through," Fields said. "Once you see someone that looks like you, that gives you nonverbal motivation to do it."

For Fields, the badge represents more than a career. It's a calling and a promise to serve the city that embraced her as family.