South Fulton breaks ground on new sidewalk project along Old National Highway

The City of South Fulton broke ground Friday on a new sidewalk project aimed at making Old National Highway safer for pedestrians and improving access for bus riders.

A crew will build new sidewalks stretching from Bethsaida Road all the way down to Highway 138. Officials said providing a safer, more walkable corridor for residents is a priority.

They said the project is largely funded through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). It'll reimburse the city for up to 80 percent of the project cost. That's a little more than $3 million. The city will cover the remaining cost of just over $800,000, along with a small fee for construction oversight.

A stretch of Old National Highway where new sidewalks will soon be built to improve safety for pedestrians and commuters. CBS News Atlanta

Councilwoman Natasha Williams said she's been supporting the project alongside others, and the goal is to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and create a safer environment for residents who rely on public transportation.

"Families have had to navigate this area without protection for too long," Williams said in a statement to CBS News Atlanta.

Resident Kennedy Shellman told CBS News Atlanta the new sidewalks are a welcome change.

"It makes me feel more safe," she said, noting the improvement will benefit everyone in her neighborhood because she's seen tragedies and accidents involving pedestrians often on Old National Highway.

Construction will take place in phases over the next 12 months.

City officials also said more safety improvements, including crosswalks, could be added soon.