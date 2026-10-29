Sold-out Atlanta Dream Finals game raises questions about scheduling, future of women's basketball

The Atlanta Dream will play one of the biggest games in franchise history Thursday afternoon, but the unusual start time is raising questions about whether arena scheduling has kept pace with the growing popularity of women's basketball.

Game 6 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries tips off at 12:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena. The Dream trail the best-of-seven series 3-2 and must win to force a decisive Game 7 in California on Saturday.

Despite the midday start, the Dream announced Wednesday that the game is sold out. According to the team, more than 10,000 tickets were sold within the first 90 minutes after tickets became available Monday.

The sellout comes amid controversy over a scheduling conflict with the Atlanta Hawks, who host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. Thursday at the same arena.

Game 6 was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, where the Dream have played most of their home games since 2021. That facility seats approximately 3,500 fans, compared with about 17,000 at State Farm Arena.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 24: A general view outside State Farm Arena before game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream on October 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Moving the game downtown allows thousands more fans to attend, but it also means playing during the workday, potentially creating challenges for fans with jobs or school commitments.

In an open letter to fans, Dream ownership said it raised concerns with the WNBA about potential scheduling conflicts two months ago, when the league finalized its postseason schedule.

The ownership group said those concerns did not receive the attention they deserved, although it thanked the Hawks and arena officials for making adjustments to accommodate the Dream's championship run.

For one Georgia Tech expert, the controversy highlights an issue that extends beyond Thursday's game.

Dr. Mary McDonald, Georgia Tech's Homer C. Rice Chair of Sport and Society, told CBS News Atlanta that the scheduling challenges reflect a longstanding imbalance in how men's and women's professional sports are treated.

"However, we still see this legacy of prioritizing men and men's interests," McDonald said.

She believes the issue is particularly significant because of the Dream's history at the downtown arena.

The team played at what was then Philips Arena from 2008 through 2016 before temporarily relocating to Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion during renovations. The Dream returned to State Farm Arena in 2019 before eventually making Gateway Center Arena their primary home.

McDonald said that history raises broader questions about how cities and public authorities negotiate agreements involving professional sports venues.

She believes future arena agreements should consider the needs of multiple teams, including women's professional franchises, rather than treating their scheduling requirements as secondary.

But another expert sees the controversy less as a failure by any one organization and more as a sign of how quickly women's basketball is growing.

Dr. Mike Lewis, a sports business professor at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, told CBS News Atlanta that the popularity of women's basketball is creating challenges for leagues and organizations accustomed to operating under older business models.

"I don't view this as really anything where any party is to blame," Lewis said. "I think it's just the world is moving so quickly and there's so much hype and attention that the organizations are really struggling to keep up."

Lewis said the challenge is adapting operations and scheduling to growing demand while making games accessible to fans.

That demand is already influencing the Dream's future.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: T-shirts await the Atlanta fans in State Farm Arena prior to the start of the Game Four of the WNBA finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream on October 24th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the franchise announced a multiyear agreement to play all its home games at State Farm Arena beginning with the 2027 season. The move will significantly expand seating capacity and give the team a larger stage in downtown Atlanta.

However, questions remain about how scheduling conflicts will be handled when the Dream become full-time tenants.

CBS News Atlanta has contacted the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority, the public authority responsible for the arena, seeking clarification on whether the new agreement includes provisions addressing scheduling conflicts, particularly during the WNBA playoffs.

For now, the focus returns to the court, where the Dream will attempt to extend their championship hopes in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fans attending Thursday's game are encouraged to wear blue. The Dream plans to provide blue T-shirts, with rally towels also expected for the first 10,000 fans.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. State Farm Arena recommends having mobile tickets ready before arrival and reviewing parking and bag policies in advance.

For fans unable to attend, Game 6 will air nationally on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

A victory would send the Dream to Game 7 on Saturday, Oct. 31, while a loss would end their season one win short of a deciding game for the WNBA championship.