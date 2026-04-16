Smyrna apartment fire damages 12 units, displaces residents as crews battle water supply challenges

A mid-day apartment fire in Smyrna left at least a dozen units damaged and multiple residents displaced, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a blaze at 539 Woodsong Way, where they encountered heavy flames on the second floor that quickly spread to the third floor and into the roof of the building, officials said.

Authorities said firefighters were able to safely evacuate residents from the upper floors as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

A midday apartment fire in Smyrna damaged at least a dozen units and displaced several residents, according to Cobb County Fire officials. CBS News Atlanta

In total, 12 apartment units were affected. Eight units sustained heavy damage, while four others experienced significant smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.

Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters also faced challenges accessing enough water to fight the flames.

"We were not able to fully supply it and the additional hand lines that were in use," Lt. Steve Bennett said. "So we had to overcome that by stretching the additional line across the street to another apartment complex."

Officials said crews were able to get the fire under control and continued working to extinguish remaining hot spots into the afternoon.

The total number of residents displaced remains unclear. However, the apartment complex told officials it has enough vacant units available to temporarily house those affected.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and remains under investigation.