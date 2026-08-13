"Smoky odor" forces Delta flight to Florida to return to Atlanta airport, airline says

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Florida had to turn around after a smoky odor was reported onboard the plane, the airline said.

Delta flight 1334 was scheduled to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 7 a.m. and land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The plane returned to the Atlanta airport shortly after it departed after a Delta spokesperson said someone reported smelling what could have been smoke.

"The flight crew followed established procedures, and the aircraft landed normally without incident," a Delta spokesperson told CBS News. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

Officials did not say anything about a potential cause for the odor.

According to data from FlightAware, the Delta flight was able to take off at 10:27 a.m. and is expected to land in Florida shortly before noon.