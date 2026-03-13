Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Peachtree City

A pilot got into a scary situation and was forced to land on a Peachtree City highway on Friday morning.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the single-engine aircraft started having engine trouble during a flight.

The pilot made an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of Highway 74 near the Peachtree City Athletic Complex.

The Peachtree City Police Department shared a photo of the aftermath of the emergency landing on Facebook. In it, the plane was parked by the side of the highway.

A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a Peachtree City highway after his plane suffered engine trouble. Peachtree City Police Department

"You can't park there. Just FYI," the department joked.

Thankfully, officials say there were no injuries.