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Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Peachtree City

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A pilot got into a scary situation and was forced to land on a Peachtree City highway on Friday morning.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the single-engine aircraft started having engine trouble during a flight.

The pilot made an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of Highway 74 near the Peachtree City Athletic Complex.

The Peachtree City Police Department shared a photo of the aftermath of the emergency landing on Facebook. In it, the plane was parked by the side of the highway.

emergency-landing.jpg
A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a Peachtree City highway after his plane suffered engine trouble. Peachtree City Police Department

"You can't park there. Just FYI," the department joked.

Thankfully, officials say there were no injuries.

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