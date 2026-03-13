Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Peachtree City
A pilot got into a scary situation and was forced to land on a Peachtree City highway on Friday morning.
According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the single-engine aircraft started having engine trouble during a flight.
The pilot made an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of Highway 74 near the Peachtree City Athletic Complex.
The Peachtree City Police Department shared a photo of the aftermath of the emergency landing on Facebook. In it, the plane was parked by the side of the highway.
"You can't park there. Just FYI," the department joked.
Thankfully, officials say there were no injuries.