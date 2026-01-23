Small Georgia town rocked as Ellaville city manager faces 29 felony theft charges

A quiet south Georgia town is grappling with shock and uncertainty after the longtime city manager was arrested and charged with dozens of felony counts tied to alleged misuse of city funds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Donna Lynn McChargue, 50, of Ellaville, charging her with 29 counts of theft by taking, according to a GBI press release. McChargue has served as Ellaville's city manager since June 2015 and has worked for the city since October 2014.

The investigation began in October 2025, when the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office asked the GBI to look into concerns involving McChargue. Investigators said they uncovered suspicious purchases and withdrawals during their review.

McChargue was arrested on Jan. 20 and booked into the Schley County Jail.

City moves quickly to remove manager

Following the arrest, Ellaville's mayor and city council moved swiftly, approving a preliminary resolution to terminate and remove McChargue from her position as city manager in accordance with the city charter and her employment agreement.

Under the city charter, the arrest alone allows the governing body to begin removal proceedings. As part of the resolution, McChargue has been suspended from duty, though she will continue to receive her salary until a final resolution is adopted or the process concludes.

The city charter gives McChargue five days from receipt of the resolution to request a public hearing. If no request is made, the city council can vote to terminate her employment immediately.

Mayor Shane Tondee called the city council meeting to address the arrest, saying the situation stunned local leaders and residents alike.

"This city has never experienced anything like this, not since I've been here, and I've been here all my life," the mayor said. "Most people in city government are shocked."

Ellaville, located in Schley County, has a population of about 1,513, according to 2024 census data. City leaders said the allegations have sent ripples through the close-knit community, where many residents personally know local officials.

The GBI is asking anyone with information related to the case to contact its Americus Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439.

No additional details have been released, and authorities emphasized that the case remains under investigation.