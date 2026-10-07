Sixth person arrested in Georgia park mass shooting that wounded 12

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that wounded 12 people at a birthday party in a Macon park.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified the latest suspect as 18-year-old Jaylen Williams. Investigators interviewed Williams on Tuesday before arresting him and taking him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Williams faces 11 counts of aggravated assault as a party to a crime, meaning authorities accuse him of participating in the offenses. He is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Five other people have been arrested in the investigation: Ahmad Lundy, 15; Lantonio Hill, 17; Justin Green, 19; Jaquez Bailey, 20; and David Pitts, 24.

Lundy is charged as an adult with 12 counts of aggravated assault. Hill and Bailey each face 12 counts of aggravated assault. Green faces 12 aggravated assault counts and a probation violation. Pitts is charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault as a party to a crime.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight Sept. 27 near the skatepark at Carolyn Crayton Park. Investigators said a group was attending a birthday party when another group arrived across the street.

The groups exchanged words, displayed guns and fired at each other, according to the sheriff's office. Surveillance video captured about 30 seconds of gunfire as people ran from the area.

Twelve people between the ages of 17 and 19 were wounded. Two were initially listed in critical but stable condition, while the other 10 were stable. Authorities have not released updated information about their conditions.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information may call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.