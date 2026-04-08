Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off spring break with new shows, food and extended hours

Spring break is in full swing, and for a lot of families, that means one thing: a trip to Six Flags Over Georgia.

The park is open daily through Sunday, and has several new attractions debuting during the ten-day spring break celebration, which started last Friday.

"We have two new live shows running during spring break," PR Manager Chris Foshee told CBS News Atlanta. "We have In Real Life (IRL) K-Pop, kind of high-energy, playing off the K-Pop Demon Hunters trend, and we have Free Daps, which is a freestyle improv rap group. Both shows are highly interactive, have lots of energy, and they play throughout the day."

CBS News Atlanta

There's also a new place to eat.

"This year, we're debuting Georgia Sandwich Company. This is one of four new dining concepts we've introduced since last year with the addition of our culinary team and our executive chef, so we're really excited about it. Hearty servings, bold flavors, it elevates what you think about amusement park foods," he said.

The amusement park is also extending its hours daily until Sunday, Apr. 12.

The park is set to operate 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

A chaperone, who must be at least 21 years old, is required for anyone age 17 and younger.